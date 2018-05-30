Expand / Collapse search
Suspect charged in death of Tennessee deputy; search for alleged gunman continues

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Erika Castro-Miles was charged in connection with the death of Tennessee sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker late Wednesday, officials said.

A woman was arrested and charged late Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy as the manhunt for the alleged gunman continued, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Erika Castro-Miles, 38, of Dickson, Tenn., was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker, special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Castro-Miles was detained early in the investigation at the Dickson County Jail, where she remains.

Steven Wiggins was identified as the suspect in the ongoing manhunt. Officials offered an initial reward of $7,500 for information leading to the suspect’s capture, but later increased it to $12,500.