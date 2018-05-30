Oregon to pause accepting marijuana license applications

Faced with a backlog of applications for recreational marijuana licenses, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission says it will set aside any applications received after June 15 until the pileup is cleared.

The commission says it has issued almost 1,900 recreational marijuana licenses since April 2016 as well as almost 29,000 marijuana worker permits.

The agency says the pace of application submissions has not eased, causing the review process to lengthen.

To power through the backlog, the agency says it will temporarily shift employees to focus on renewals and applications that have already been submitted.

Executive director Steve Marks says the temporary suspension of new licenses will help the agency fulfill its regulatory duties and provide timely responses to businesses in the industry.

The Oregon Legislature is expected to look at the issue next year.