Nikolas Cruz cellphone videos released: 'I'm going to be the next school shooter'

Prosecutors on Wednesday released three chilling videos of Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz detailing his plans to become famous after plotting to kill people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"Hello, my name is Nik, and I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018," Cruz, 19, calmly stated in one of the videos, which appeared to have been filmed on Feb. 14, the day of the mass shooting. The gunman said there was "going to be a big event" at Stoneman Douglas.

Cruz — who shot and killed 17 people and left 17 others injured on Valentine's Day at the Florida high school with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, according to investigators — said his "goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15."

The suspect, who laid out his "plan" for the massacre in one of his videos, was heard saying that when people see him "on the news, you'll all know who I am," before laughing. "You’re all going to die. Pew pew pew pew pew. Ah yeah, can’t wait."

Cruz also foretold his "plan" of taking an Uber ride to the school around 2:40 p.m. and getting his rifle to "shoot people down."

One of the videos, seemingly pointed at the ground, included Cruz talking about his loneliness, anger and hatred, and announced that the "day of my massacre shall begin."

"I live a lone life. I live in seclusion and solitude. I hate everyone and everything. But (with) the power of my AR you will all know who I am. I had enough of being told what to do and when to do," he said.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the attack. His lawyers repeatedly have said Cruz would plead guilty if guaranteed a sentence of life without parole, but prosecutors have sought the death penalty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.