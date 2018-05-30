Man who allegedly waterboarded his wife could go to prison for life

A California man who pleaded not guilty after being accused of waterboarding his wife earlier this year could face life in prison.

Richard David Schlosser, 36, of Newport Beach, was hit with a slew of charges in January, including torture, and criminal threats, after allegedly attacking his 65-year-old wife, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

Schlosser "kept her captive in the apartment for hours," Senior Deputy District Attorney Mark Geller told Southern California's City News Service. "He actually waterboarded her."

Geller said the 36-year-old held his wife inside their home in January while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, City News Service reported.

After Schlosser reportedly "sobered up," the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was able to contact a friend, who called police. She was reportedly hospitalized to be treated for her injuries.

In a restraining order request, that was later dismissed due to the her failure to appear in court, the woman claimed Schlosser attacked her for six hours from Jan. 5 until Jan. 6, the Times reported. She alleged he "punched her — leaving her with a black eye — kicked her, hit her with a candelabra and cut her with scissors," according to the newspaper.

Court documents reportedly state that Schlosser allegedly choked the woman and shoved a towel down her throat.

Schlosser, who's scheduled to appear in court in August for a pretrial hearing, has reportedly pleaded not guilty to one count each of torture, corporal injury on a spouse, false imprisonment and criminal threats. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.