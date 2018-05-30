The Latest: Police release more Las Vegas shooting records

The Latest on records released by Las Vegas police regarding the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

1 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas have released another batch of public records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The release of video on Wednesday came after courts ordered the department to make public police body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports from the Oct. 1 shooting.

It's the fourth batch of records to be released under the court order.

The material has not detailed a possible motive and instead recounts tales of horror and heroism as officers responded to the massacre.

Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured when gunfire rained from a high-rise hotel into an outdoor concert crowd on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned comment from the department about the material being released. The FBI has declined to comment.

Both agencies say they don't have a motive for the attack and the investigation is ongoing.

They say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism.

____

10:20 a.m.

