Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kentucky

'Large explosion' rips through Kentucky UPS Freight facility

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kentucky police respond to a report of a 'large explosion' at a UPS facility.

Kentucky police respond to a report of a 'large explosion' at a UPS facility.  (Lexington Police/Twitter)

A “large explosion” ripped through a UPS Freight facility in Kentucky on Wednesday and police were at the scene.

Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building near the Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington at around 7:44 a.m., police told WKYT-TV.

At least two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were being taken to a hospital, while 10 others were being transported to a hospital as a precaution, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Lexington police and fire personnel responded to the scene.

At least 20 emergency vehicles were at the facility, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Residents in Chilesburg and Andover also heard a large explosion, according to WKYT-TV.

One witness told a LEX 18 reporter that she heard a “massive explosion” and it appeared that it blew a hole in the roof of the UPS building. She said she never saw any smoke or fire.

Fox News’ Shira Bush contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.