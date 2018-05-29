World War II-era plane crashes in Kansas after Memorial Day flyover

A World War II-era plane crash-landed in Kansas after just completing flyovers for Memorial Day, officials said.

The Kansas State Highway Patrol said in a crash report the pilot ran out of fuel while approaching the runway at Westport Airport in Wichita around 12:10 p.m. and attempted to restart the engine.

The aircraft's engine failed to start, and the plane went down in a nearby neighborhood, police said.

The 1943 Fairchild PT-23 was part of the Commemorative Air Force-Jayhawk Wing doing flyovers across the state, according to KWCH. The PT-23 was a trainer plane for the U.S. Army Air Force.

The pilot attempted to land the aircraft on a roadway, but struck a pole and the ground in the process.

AIRPLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING ONTO FREEWAY AFTER EXPERIENCING 'MECHANICAL ISSUES'

Wichita Police Sgt. Kelly O’Brien told the Wichita Eagle the male pilot and female passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for stiches.

"Thankfully they missed the fueling vessels that are over there and there was no fire with the plane or anything else," he told the newspaper.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.