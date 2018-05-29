What's left of Alberto moves North, Severe storms threaten the Central Plains

Alberto has been downgraded to a subtropical depression and will continue to weaken over the next few days.

Heavy rainfall from what’s left of the system will spread into northern Georgia, the western Carolinas, and Tennessee, increasing the threat of flash flooding in those areas.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for a large swath of the South, as far north as the Ohio River Valley and central Appalachians.

Strong to severe storms will be in the forecast across the Central Plains and the Midwest with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

And the heat continues across the Central U.S. and the South this week with the possibility for more record breaking temperatures.