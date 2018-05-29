Speaker urges graduates to be 'politically incorrect' in era of cry closets and safe spaces

A Catholic bishop urged Thomas Aquinas College graduates earlier this month to be “politically incorrect,” instructing them to stand up for the Christian vision of sex and marriage.

Bishop Robert C. Morlino, from Madison, Wisconsin, told graduates of the Santa Paula, Calif. private college to be “the voice of reason heard in our culture” amid “the darkness of our world,” The College Fix reported.

“People today have been taught to be offended, people live to be offended. That’s why they need a ‘safe space’ and a ‘cry closet,’ and what they mean by that seems to be a space where they can be safe from hearing the voice of reason and truth,” he said. “If you speak the truth, you might not be safe.”

Speaking basic truths today requires courage, Morlino told them.

“So let’s be politically incorrect, like St. John the Baptist, the patron saint of political incorrectness,” Morlino said, pointing to Pope Paul VI’s 1968 encyclical, Humane Vitae, which addressed the Catholic Church’s teachings on sexuality and contraception.

Morlino pointed out that artificial methods of birth control such as abortion, sterilization, and contraception are all condemned by the Catholic Church.

“The primary purpose of sexual union is the procreation of children; that’s what it’s for; and that’s why contraception is wrong — because it frustrates the purpose of sexual union,” Morlino said.

He followed up by telling the graduates they need patience to find common ground because the Catholic Church’s teachings sound like a foreign language to most people.