WWII veteran receives high school diploma, 74 years after dropping out

One World War II veteran celebrated this Memorial Day weekend by receiving a high school diploma – 74 years after dropping out.

Robert Lockard, 94, would have graduated from Circleville High School in 1944 but instead dropped out. He later join the Army where he served in the Air Corps 354th Infantry 89th Division and spent time in northern France and Central Europe during World War II.

Lockard went on to earn European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, three Bronze Star designations and a World War II Victory Medal.

But despite all these achievements, Lockard said he always thought about graduating after returning home.

Circleville honored the vet at a graduation ceremony on Sunday. He finally received his diploma, which he says means everything to him.

