Tornado damages property in Wyoming town; no injuries

Thunderstorms that moved through Wyoming spawned tornadoes that damaged homes in Laramie County, large hail in parts of the county and flash flooding in Casper.

Jeanine West, director of Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency, says a tornado touched down about 4 p.m. Sunday near the town of Federal. Eight properties had damage, but no people or animals were injured. Two other tornadoes in the area did not cause any damage.

National Weather Service forecaster Andrew Lyons tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle there were several reports of hail up to 2 inches (51 millimeters) in diameter in parts of Laramie County.

Thunderstorms brought flash flooding to low-lying areas of Casper. KTWO-AM reports a restaurant at Casper's Eastridge Mall had water pouring through the ceiling during the storm.

