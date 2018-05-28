Driver tries to run down cops, jumps sidewalk in dramatic video

Shocking video shows a crazed driver nearly strike several NYPD cops as he spins in circles on a Manhattan street — before leading officers on a chase into the Bronx.

“Turn off the car!” the police can be heard repeatedly yelling at the driver, 27-year-old George Lopez.

Lopez was initially stopped by cops near Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. after he was spotted driving in the bike lane, police sources told the Post. He then refused to get out of the car or open his window, police said.

The driver is seen in the video sitting in his blue Toyota Sienna stopped in the intersection while several cops surround him and a crowd gathers nearby.

“Get out of the car!” an officer yells.

Seconds later, he revs his engine and drives in circles several times — striking multiple cars and nearly hitting the officers before speeding away, the footage shows.

Lopez fled northbound in the southbound lane of the Henry Hudson Parkway, with police not far behind. The chase continued into the Bronx, where he struck a 2016 Toyota Rav4 head-on while trying to exit onto the Mosholu Parkway., where he came to a stop, police said.

Lopez was arrested just before 5 a.m. and was charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crime, reckless driving, driving while impaired by drugs and driving without a license, police said.

