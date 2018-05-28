Cities around the world seek to emulate NYC's elevated park

The success of New York City's elevated park, the High Line, has inspired a slew of projects across the United States and internationally that repurpose unneeded rail and road structures as green space.

Philadelphia, Chicago, Miami, Washington, D.C. and London are among the cities with High Line-style projects completed or planned. All seek to capture some of the popularity of the 23-block-long railroad viaduct in lower Manhattan planted with trees and flowers that attracts more than five million visitors a year.

Now New York's capital city of Albany is planning its own linear park on an unneeded highway ramp. Construction of the Albany Skyway is slated to begin next year.

Besides being a linear park, the Skyway will connect the city's downtown with the Hudson River waterfront across a busy interstate.