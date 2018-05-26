Girl, 13, in critical condition following Indiana school shooting, police say

A female student was in critical condition early Saturday after being wounded during a shooting at an Indiana middle school on Friday, authorities said.

The 13-year-old girl, who hasn’t been identified, was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a male student allegedly shot her at Noblesville West Middle School, Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes said in a news release Friday night.

The teen underwent surgery after being shot in the chest, a family friend told the Indianapolis Star.

"She's a stellar student,” the family friend said. “She's highly involved in school. A beautiful girl. I can only imagine why this happened."

Friends of the girl described her to the Indianapolis Star as "popular" and "really friendly." They said her outgoing personality was felt throughout their choir class.

Apart from being an active member of the middle school’s choir, she has a social media presence that shows her happily posing with friends and family and singing to popular music, the paper reported.

"I try to be around her every single day because she lightens my day," said Lynn Partlow, another school friend. "I don't know how I'd survive without this shining star."

A second victim, science teacher Jason Seaman, suffered multiple gunshot wounds after he confronted the suspect and knocked the weapon from his hand. Seaman underwent surgery and was in good condition Friday night, police said.

The suspected shooter showed no apparent injuries, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Noblesville, located about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.