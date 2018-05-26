Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares state of emergency due to subtropical storm

Amid an approaching subtropical storm over a busy holiday weekend, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties.

The storm is expected to bring significant rain and the declaration from the governor’s office allows state and local governments the time and resources to prepare.

“As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring,” Scott said in a news release. “Today, I have declared a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties to make sure that our state and local governments are able to coordinate with federal partners to get the resources they need.”

The storm is already hitting Cuba, bringing heavy rain and raising the threat of flash flooding, National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Saturday afternoon. Rain totals for the island could range between 10 and 15 inches "with isolated totals of 25 inches across western Cuba," they said.

Heavy rain has already begun in Florida as well, the NHC said, adding that parts of the Florida Keys, as well as southern and southwest Florida, could see as much as 10 inches of rainfall.

The weather service indicated that heavy downpours were expected to hit “the central Gulf Coast region into the southeastern United States,” by Sunday.

“Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches with maximum amounts of 15 inches are possible along the track of Alberto from eastern Louisiana, across much of Mississippi, Alabama, western Tennessee and the western Florida panhandle,” the NHC said.

Scott urged Floridians to get ready for the storm and develop an emergency preparedness plan.

“Remember, the track of these storms can change without notice,” Scott said. “Do not think that only areas in the cone will be impacted – everyone in our state must be prepared.

Alberto, the first storm to be named ahead of the official June 1 start of hurricane season, is expected to gain strength until it reaches the northern Gulf Coast by Monday night, the NHC said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.