Search on for 14-month-old toddler after mother's body found

Police in western New York are searching for a 14-month-old boy after his mother's body was found in a bag hidden in the woods.

The Wayne County Sheriff's office said 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's body was found Thursday at a farm in Sodus where she reportedly had worked. She had been missing for a week.

Her boyfriend, Everardo Reyes, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the child, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, has not been found. Police were to continue searching the area east of Rochester on Friday.

Rebecca Fuentes of the Workers' Center of Central New York told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Hidalgo-Calderon was from Guatemala and was being deported. She says the mother was in the process of applying for asylum.