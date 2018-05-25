Rabbi accused of stealing school money pleads not guilty

A rabbi accused of stealing about $1 million from a school he founded for children with special needs has pleaded not guilty to theft and corruption charges.

Rabbi Osher Eisemann's lawyer entered his plea during a court hearing Friday. He could face up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of all charges.

The 61-year-old rabbi founded The School for Children with Hidden Intelligence in Lakewood. The school's fundraising foundation also is charged in the matter and has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have claimed Eisemann misappropriated $979,000 in public tuition funds the school received. Included in that amount is a $450,000 payment allegedly made to an entity in New York to pay back-due taxes.

Eisemann's lawyer says that can account for all the money in question.