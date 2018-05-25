Police: 6-week-old baby seriously injured, parents arrested

Police in Connecticut have arrested the parents of a seriously injured 6-week-old baby who is not expected to survive.

Hartford police say 23-year-old Edwin Babilonia and 20-year-old Ashley Perez were arrested Friday on charges of cruelty to persons and leaving a child under 12 unsupervised.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley says the baby was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center on Thursday with cranial bleeding, severe bruising, rib fractures and a collarbone fracture.

The baby continues to receive emergency care, but Foley says police "believe this case is headed to a fatality."

Babilonia and Perez are being held on $500,000 bond each. It was not immediately clear if they have a lawyer.