Male student in custody after shooting at Indiana middle school; 2 victims reported

A male student in connection with the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana was taken into custody on Friday, authorities said.

Noblesville Police Department Chief Kevin Jowitt told reporters Friday that a male student was detained following the call of an active shooter the department received at 9:06 a.m. EST.

There were two people injured - a teacher and a juvenile student - Jowitt said. The victims were transported to the hospital and their families have been notified.

The suspect nor the victims have been identified.

Jowitt said he did not believe there was any further threat to the school but added there was a threat directed to Noblesville High School, where many middle school students were bused to following the incident. He said police were at the school's campus monitoring the scene. A number of agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene investigating the incident. Jowitt said an investigation has been opened into the shooting.

Sources told FOX 59 the suspect walked into a science classroom with a gun and opened fire, hitting a female. A teacher was able to "swat" the gun from the suspect.

Following reports of the shooting, a number of politicians tweeted their thoughts, including former governor of Indiana Vice President Mike Pence.

"Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community - you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders," Pence tweeted.

“Closely monitoring the situation at Noblesville West Middle School. Praying for Noblesville and our whole community,” Rep. Andre Carson said.

Sen. Todd Young said he was in touch with Gov. Eric Holcomb in regards to the incident.

“As details continue to develop, please pray for everyone involved," he tweeted.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who was returning from a trip to Europe on Friday, issued a statement saying he and other state leaders were getting updates about the situation and that 100 state police officers had been made available to work with local law enforcement.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation," Holcomb said.

Erica Higgins, who was among the worried parents who rushed to get their kids, told WTHR-TV that she learned of the shooting from a relative who called her at home. "I just want to get my arms around my boy," she said.

Higgins said her son was shaken up but knew little about what happened. "I got a `Mom, I'm scared' text message and other than that, it was `come get me at the high school,"' Higgins said.

The Indiana State Teachers Association released a statement regarding the incident and asked “when is enough, enough?”

“This national crisis has landed in our backyard. We all have a responsibility to keep our kids safe from violence, and it’s unconscionable that they live in fear that one day their school may be next. When is enough, enough?"

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.

The incident comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.