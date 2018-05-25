The Latest: 3 injured in hit-and-crash in downtown Portland

The Latest on hit-and-run crash in Portland, Oregon (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Portland State University student Kat Caputo was talking to a friend by the light-rail station when she heard a commotion and turned around.

She says she saw two women lying on the sidewalk and another leaning against a brick wall.

Others were shouting that a car had jumped the curb, struck the women and sped away. Caputo says one of the women had a huge bruise on her back and screamed when the paramedics touched it.

Caputo says she was shaken because she was running late and might have been hit herself otherwise.

More than an hour after the incident, a green sweater, a pair of sneakers, a pink slipper and one black bike glove lay scattered on the sidewalk near a small splash of blood.

11:20 a.m.

Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University.

Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley say the vehicle hit the women while they were on a sidewalk Friday morning and left the scene. He says two women suffered life-threatening injuries.

Burley says police are still looking for the driver. He did not provide a description of the vehicle, but witnesses have described as a blue SUV.

He declined to say whether investigators believe the driver intended to hit the pedestrians.

10:55 a.m.

Authorities say paramedics are tending to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestrians in downtown Portland.

Portland Fire and Rescue says the crash happened Friday morning near Portland State University.

Police have not said how many people have been hit, or describe the extent of their injuries.

Chris Tinnin, who works at Portland State, tells The Oregonian/OregonLive he saw at least two women on the ground.