Parents angered after Planned Parenthood partner leads 'graphic' sex-ed lesson in science class

Parents from a Pittsburgh charter school are outraged after a science teacher allegedly asked seventh-grade students to look for “graphic” images on their mobile devices.

The controversy started after an unidentified teacher from the Hazelwood location of Propel Charter School allegedly discussed oral sex and told his students to search for images – just not on a school computer because it could be tracked, KDKA News reported.

“Now I gotta explain things to my child that she may or may not be ready for, but guess what? She had to find out about it today,” John Mitchell, one of the upset fathers told the news station. “There is no reason for that conversation in a school setting. Nope.”

Another concerned parent said she was extremely upset with the incident.

“I protect her, and then she’s at school where she’s supposed to be protected, and there’s a grown male telling a 13-year-old girl to look it up, and once you see those images you can’t erase those images,” she told the local news.

The allegations were made during a student mediation meeting, where parents and the principal were in attendance.

Sonya Toler, a spokeswoman for Propel Charter Schools, told the station a full investigation has been launched into the incident to determine what happened. She said the course was part of a partnership with Adagio Health, which helps the school teach a sexual health education course.

According to LifeNews.com, Adagio Health is a partner of Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

This is not the first time parents have been outraged by sex education in schools. In April, parents across the nation participated in a protest against Planned Parenthood’s “Get Real” program that allegedly teaches sixth graders to feel “comfortable and ready” for sex.

On Friday, the Trump administration announced plans to resurrect a rule banning federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with patients. Planned Parenthood’s clinics are major recipients of grants for family planning and basic preventive care.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.