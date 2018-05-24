Expand / Collapse search
NJ bus driver charged in crash that killed student, teacher

Associated Press
Authorities have charged the driver of a school bus that collided with a dump truck in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher earlier this month.

They say 77-year-old Hudy Muldrow Sr. has been charged with death by auto.

Investigators say he tried to merge onto Interstate 80 in Mount Olive and then turned sharply toward a U-turn area on May 17. The bus and a dump truck then collided, killing 10-year-old fifth-grader Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson.

More than 40 others were injured in the accident.

State police say a Muldrow would be taken into custody Thursday. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.