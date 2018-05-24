Man convicted of kidnapping woman who escaped from car trunk

A man has been convicted of kidnapping an Alabama woman who later escaped by jumping from the trunk of a moving car.

News outlets report 29-year-old Manuel Ali Towns was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. He'll be sentenced next month.

Brittany Diggs testified Tuesday that Towns abducted her at gunpoint outside of her Birmingham apartment on March 14, 2017. She said Towns threatened to rape and kill her.

She said he stuffed her into the trunk of her own car while going to several ATMs to withdraw money with her card. She testified she used the emergency latch to pop the trunk and jumped out as the suspect was pulling out of a convenience store.

Towns' defense has argued that Diggs misidentified Towns in a lineup.