Pregnant Army veteran stabbed multiple times; baby dead, authorities say

A pregnant U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan was recovering in a New York City hospital Tuesday after her fiancé stabbed her multiple times in her stomach and torso, killing the baby, authorities said.

After the 12:30 a.m. attack, the bleeding victim, identified as Liv Abreu, 30, crawled out of her apartment and banged on a neighbor’s door for help, the New York Post reported.

The live-in boyfriend, identified as Oscar Alvarez, allegedly fled the scene after the 12:30 a.m. attack, taking along Abreu’s cellphone, the Post reported. But he later turned himself in to police, according to media reports.

“We’re devastated,” Abreu’s brother, Juan Carlos Abreu, told the Post. “We were really excited about meeting the baby. That’s one thing we’re not going to be able to recover.”

Law-enforcement sources told the Post that Alvarez became enraged because he believed Abreu had cheated on him.

Abreu was about 26 weeks pregnant, WCBS-TV reported. She had moved to the Bronx after serving at Fort Bragg, N.C., as a human resources specialist and paratrooper with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.

She was transported to a hospital after police responded to a 911 call about the attack. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alvarez was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, WABC-TV reported.

It was unclear if Alvarez was the father of the child, reports said.