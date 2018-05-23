Police: 3 family members found dead in Los Angeles house

Police are investigating the deaths of three family members found dead inside a Los Angeles home, authorities said Wednesday.

A man coming to check on relatives in the Leimert Park neighborhood Tuesday night saw through a window what appeared to be three bodies on the floor, said police Capt. Peter Whittingham.

The man went inside and found his father, his grandmother and her husband dead with trauma to their heads, Whittingham said.

The victims' names have not been released.

No suspects have been named but detectives want to talk to a person of interest.

A preliminary investigation found no immediate signs of a break-in or robbery, officials said.