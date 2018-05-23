New Mexico lawmaker pleads with police, says 'I literally fight for you guys' during DWI arrest

A state lawmaker in New Mexico was captured on bodycam footage pleading with the police who arrested her for DWI early Sunday, telling unpersuaded officers that she "always stood up" for law enforcement in the legislature.

State Rep. Monica Youngblood, 41, had bloodshot eyes when she was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in her BMW, according to police video and a criminal complaint.

In the first 10 minutes of the nearly 40-minute bodycam footage released by police, Youngblood repeatedly complains that she is cold asks for her jacket, despite an officer telling her several times that it was 67 degrees and "not that cold."

After an officer handcuffs her and takes her for processing, Youngblood refuses to take a breath test and begins to discuss her legislative efforts on behalf of the police.

“So many people tell me that you guys treat people of color like [expletive], and I always stood up for you," Youngblood told arresting officers.

Youngblood, a Republican, also told officers that she had sponsored legislation that would prescribe the death penalty for cop killers.

She was charged with aggravated DWI for refusing the breath test, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Youngblood has apparently deleted her Twitter account, and some local politicians are calling on her to resign.

Michael Hendricks, a GOP candidate for state attorney general, said in a statement Tuesday that Youngblood has to step aside.

“It must be very clear that it does not matter who you are, no one is above the law,” Hendricks said. “Although, everyone is entitled to due process, the fact that Representative Youngblood refused the breath test would intimate something to hide.”

For her part, Youngblood was apologetic for refusing to take the breath test.

"As a legislator, I have always taken drinking and driving seriously," she said in a statement to KOB-TV. "While I regret the situation altogether, I most definitely regret not taking the breathalyzer test. I look forward to bringing this matter to a swift and just conclusion."

In a touch of irony, Youngblood was released from jail on her own recognizance -- even though the tough-on-crime legislator had previously introduced a bill that would prevent aggravated DWI suspects like herself from leaving jail without paying bail.