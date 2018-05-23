Mexican Mafia busted in Los Angeles County jails

More than 80 members of the "cold blooded" Mexican Mafia have been charged for allegedly running a drug operation, which included ordering violence against those who didn't obey, from inside Los Angeles County jails and in the Pomona, California, area, officials said.

Dubbed Operation "Dirty Thirds" by the FBI, 83 defendants were charged by a federal grand jury as part of two federal racketeering indictments that were unsealed Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

More than 500 law enforcement officers conducted a "major operation" Wednesday morning that resulted in 32 arrests. Thirty-five others were previously in custody and another 16 people remain as fugitives, who are believed to be "armed and dangerous."

U.S. Attorney Nicola Hanna said at a news conference Wednesday the operation "dealt a major blow to a violent and notorious prison gang in our country."

Leaders of the "gang of gangs," from behind bars, controlled drug dealing and violence both inside jail and on the streets, an indictment claimed. A lawyer and several women referred to as secretaries also reportedly helped facilitate activities outside of jails.

'MEXICAN MAFIA' CRACKDOWN RESULTS IN 85 ARRESTS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

"These Mexican Mafia members and associates, working together to control criminal activity within (LA County jails), have become their own entity or enterprise and effectively function as an illegal government," an indictment said.

The mafia is an organization of "vicious" imprisoned street gang leaders who control drug trafficking operations and order retaliatory violence both inside and outside California prisons and jails.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.