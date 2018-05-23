Hawaii man describes 'powerful and hot' lava bomb snapping his leg in half

A Hawaii man described the sheer pain he felt when a “powerful and hot” lava bomb snapped his leg in half, the first known lava injury since Kilauea volcano began erupting nearly three weeks ago.

Darryl Clinton, originally from California, was standing on his roof of his home on the Big Island’s Puna district on Mother’s Day when a lava bomb, also known as spatter, hurled toward him, KHON reported. He was initially on his roof trying to put out fires caused by flying rocks.

"It was the most forceful impact I've ever had on my body in my life," Clinton recalled. "I've been hit by big waves and various things. That was just incredibly powerful and hot. It burned."

Clinton, who lived at his home for 12 years, said he and a few other people had stayed behind after the evacuation order in Kapoho to keep the house from burning down. Just before getting hit with lava spatter, he heard an explosion a couple hundred yards away from fissure 17.

HAWAII VOLCANO ACTIVITY PROMPTS NEW THREATS AS MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED FROM LAVA SPATTER

He said he felt a “hot solid” substance hit his shin. Janet Snyder, spokeswoman for the Office of the Mayor, had initially said the lava “shattered everything from there down on his leg.”

"It was super painful and I don't know if I was in shock," Clinton told KHON. "I just think about my daughters, and I knew I was up on that roof and I was in really bad shape. My leg was in half, my bone was sticking out. There was blood squirting out."

Clinton said a friend who was with him wrapped his shattered leg in a bedsheet and dragged him down five flights of stairs. They called for help.

GEOTHERMAL PLANT IN HAWAII VOLCANO’S CROSSHAIRS BELIEVED BY SOME TO BE ON SACRED GROUND

The doctors were able to save Clinton’s leg. He is now ordered to stay off of his injured limb for six weeks.

"The doctors did an amazing job. I can't believe they put it back together. I thought it was — I just wanted to live. I didn't care if they cut my leg off down there or not," Clinton said.

At least 23 fissures have opened since the eruptions, destroying nearly 50 structures. In some areas, lava has stacked up two-stories high and blocked Highway 137, a crucial route for residents to leave surrounding neighborhoods. Officials also warned of toxic plumes, called laze, after lava entered the ocean.

HAWAII VOLCANO SHOOTING LAVA 150 FEET INTO THE AIR, AS EMISSIONS BOOST ER VISITS

Clinton said he had front-row seats to the “incredible” Kilauea volcanic activity, adding that it was an “event of a lifetime” to experience it. But now sitting in a hospital bed, Clinton said, “I’m good on the lava, yeah.”

Clinton said he doesn’t know how long he will be in the hospital, but plans to return to his home.