Atlanta lawyer to be sentenced in business exec wife's death

A well-connected Atlanta attorney convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of his business executive wife is scheduled to be sentenced.

News outlets report 75-year-old Claud "Tex" McIver is expected to be sentenced Tuesday on felony murder and three other counts in the September 2016 death of 64-year-old Diane McIver, president of U.S. Enterprises Inc.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says the "most appropriate sentence" would be life without parole, the recommended sentence for felony murder.

While prosecutors argued that McIver had a financial motive to kill his wife, his attorneys maintain the shooting was an accident. McIver's attorney Bruce Harvey says the recommended sentence would be "the end of his life" without relief on appeal, because he wouldn't be eligible for parole for 30 years.