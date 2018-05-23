Air Force training jet crashes in Mississippi; pilots ejected safely

An Air Force T-38 Talon II crashed Wednesday morning in a remote area near the Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, ejecting two pilots safely from the aircraft, Pentagon officials told Fox News.

The two pilots have been transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Local law enforcement and first responders were on the scene.

The T-38 is used to train Air Force pilots how to fly jets.

First responders have extinguished the fire and are securing the area. There are no houses or other structures in the immediate area of the crash.

The Air Force crash today is the fifth U.S. Air Force non-combat aviation crash of 2018 versus seven for all of last year:

The crash took place hours before Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is scheduled to deliver a commencement address at U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

