Texas deputy grabs runaway 'bull by the horns,' escorts it home

One deputy took a hands-on approach to a bull in Texas.

A snapshot showing Samson the bull with a deputy was published on the the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Twitter and Facebook pages on Sunday.

KTRK reports that “the deputy was spotted escorting the longhorn back to its home after it wandered off this weekend.”

“Only in Texas!!! Our Deputies believe in 'grabbing the bull by the horns' to get the job done! Onto the next call!! Never a boring day!” authorities captioned the picture.

The sheriff’s office added the hashtags “#Deputylife # CopLife #StruggleisReal.”

The post has received more than 1,300 reactions as of Tuesday afternoon.

In the comments section, the sheriff’s office included a gif from a scene in “The Breakfast Club,” of a character saying, “Don’t mess with the bull young man. You’ll get the horns.”