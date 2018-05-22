Expand / Collapse search
Nearly 20 Chicago elementary school students hospitalized after gas leak

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Seventeen students and one teacher at Sidney Sawyer Elementary school in Chicago, Illinois, were reportedly were hospitalized Tuesday following a potential gas leak in the area.

Seventeen students and one teacher at a Chicago, Illinois, elementary school were hospitalized Tuesday and later released following a possible gas leak in the area.

"The smell of gas drifted into the gym" at Sidney Sawyer Elementary School, "as a result" of work being done nearby, Chicago Public Schools spokesperson Emily Bolton told Fox News in a statement.

The students and teacher were transported to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution," and have all since been released. 

Gas meter readings taken at the time of the incident didn't show any elevated levels of gas, the spokesperson said.

