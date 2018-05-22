Nearly 20 Chicago elementary school students hospitalized after gas leak, report says

Seventeen Chicago, Illinois, elementary school students and one teacher were hospitalized Tuesday following a potential gas leak in the area, according to a local report.

An "escape of gas" was reported outside Sidney Sawyer Elementary School and the students and teacher were evacuated as a precaution, WMAQ-TV reported, citing the Chicago Fire Department.

Spokesman Larry Langford told the news station a gas company was working outside the school and some students smelled gas and were sickened.

Officials reportedly checked the building's gas meter but said nothing was detected.