Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Primary - Elementary

Nearly 20 Chicago elementary school students hospitalized after gas leak, report says

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Seventeen students and one teacher at Sidney Sawyer Elementary school in Chicago, Illinois, were reportedly were hospitalized Tuesday following a potential gas leak in the area.

Seventeen students and one teacher at Sidney Sawyer Elementary school in Chicago, Illinois, were reportedly were hospitalized Tuesday following a potential gas leak in the area.  (Google Street View)

Seventeen Chicago, Illinois, elementary school students and one teacher were hospitalized Tuesday following a potential gas leak in the area, according to a local report.

An "escape of gas" was reported outside Sidney Sawyer Elementary School and the students and teacher were evacuated as a precaution, WMAQ-TV reported, citing the Chicago Fire Department.

Spokesman Larry Langford told the news station a gas company was working outside the school and some students smelled gas and were sickened.

Officials reportedly checked the building's gas meter but said nothing was detected.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.