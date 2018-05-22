Missing CDC employee's death reportedly ruled a suicide

The death of a Center for Disease Control (CDC) employee, who was reported missing earlier this year before his body turned up in a Georgia river, was reportedly ruled a suicide by the medical examiner’s office.

Timothy Cunningham’s killed himself by drowning, Dr. Jan Gorniak, the Fulton County chief medical examiner, told The Associated Press Tuesday.

Evidence from the tests also indicated that Cunningham had used marijuana, Gorniak said, however that was not believed to be connected to his death.

MISSING CDC EMPLOYEE’S BODY FOUND IN RIVER WEEKS AFTER DISAPPEARANCE, POLICE SAY

Cunningham, 35, an epidemiologist at the CDC, disappeared in mid-February and was reported missing by family members.

After Cunningham went missing, Atlanta Police Department Major Michael O’Connor said his disappearance was an “extremely unusual set of circumstances.”

"The most unusual fact, in this case, is that every single belonging that we are aware of was located in the residence," O'Connor said at the time. "So his keys, cell phone, credit cards, debit cards, wallet, all of his identification, passports – anything you can think of we've been able to locate."

MISSING CDC EMPLOYEE WAS DENIED PROMOTION, TOLD NEIGHBOR TO DELETE PHONE NUMBER, REPORTS SAY

His body was located nearly two months later on April 3 in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta.

The decomposed body, noticed by fishermen, was stuck in the mud on the bank of the river in a spot that was not easily accessible, leading officials to believe it was “in that position for a while.”

There was no sign of “any foul play,” O’Connor said in April.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.