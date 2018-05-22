Lawyer in video rant over Spanish speakers apologizes

A lawyer whose rant against Spanish speakers in a New York City eatery went viral posted an apology online on Tuesday, saying that how he expressed himself was "unacceptable."

"To the people I insulted, I apologize," Aaron Schlossberg said in a post to his Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. "Seeing myself online opened my eyes — the manner in which I expressed myself is unacceptable and is not the person I am. I see my words and actions hurt people, and for that I am deeply sorry."

Last week, Schlossberg was in a Manhattan restaurant and became incensed at hearing workers speak Spanish. In the rant caught on video, he threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement to have the workers "kicked out of my country."

In the uproar that followed, additional clips surfaced of Schlossberg engaged in other public rants and a complaint was filed with a lawyers' disciplinary committee. The building he was using as a business address terminated its agreement with him.

Critics hired a mariachi band to play outside his apartment and former office space and they demanded his disbarment.

"While people should be able to express themselves freely, they should do so calmly and respectfully," Schlossberg wrote in his apology. "What the video did not convey is the real me. I am not racist."

He said he loved New York City in part because of its diversity.

Schlossberg's office phone number was repeatedly busy.