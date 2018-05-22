The Latest: Agreement: false confession obstructed justice

The Latest on plea agreement with man who spent 20 years in prison for a crime his lawyers say he didn't commit (all times local):

A Louisiana man is free after spending 20 years in prison for a killing his attorneys say he didn't commit — and his plea agreement says he obstructed justice by a false confession.

Corey Williams pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the death of pizza deliveryman Jarvis Griffin, who was shot in 1998. He also agreed to drop any claims against a long list of people in the case. A state district judge vacated his murder conviction.

His plea agreement says the obstruction charge is based on evidence that he removed evidence from the crime scene and "provided a false inculpatory statement to police."

Attorney Amir Ali of the Roderick & Solange Macarthur Justice Center says he cannot comment about the factual bases of the agreement.

Attorney Amir Ali said in a tweet Tuesday morning that he had walked Corey Williams out of prison.

Attorneys accused prosecutors of withholding "staggering" evidence of Williams' innocence in a pizza deliveryman's killing.

Williams pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and obstruction of justice under a plea agreement with Caddo Parish prosecutors. State District Court Judge Katherine Dorroh vacated his murder conviction.

The deal came weeks after Williams' attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

Williams was an intellectually disabled 16-year-old when police arrested him in the January 1998 shooting death of Jarvis Griffin.

His lawyers say that before the shooting, Williams was hospitalized for extreme lead poisoning.