Driver of fatal New Jersey school bus crash had history of speeding tickets, license suspensions

The driver of a school bus involved in a fatal crash in New Jersey last week had a history of speeding tickets and license suspensions, according to published reports.

The driver, Hudy Muldrow Sr., who is 77 and remains hospitalized, was cited eight times for speeding and had his license suspended twice, apparently for failing to pay parking tickets, according to Patch.com

The news comes after NJ.com and NJ 101.5 reported that video footage of the highway showed the school bus crossed three lanes of traffic after missing the exit to Waterloo Village. The school bus driver, according to published reports, appeared to attempt to get to a paved median cut-through – sometimes used by drivers making illegal U-turns – when it was struck by a dump truck.

The crash killed a fifth-grader, Miranda Vargas, and a teacher, Jennifer Williamson, 51.

The bus was one of three taking students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus – a town about 20 miles west of Manhattan -- to Waterloo Village, a historic site depicting a Lenape Indian community and once-thriving port. The other buses made it to the site but returned to the school after the crash. The crash bus was left lying on its side on the guardrail of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

More than 40 others were injured.

Most of the injured people from the bus had been discharged from hospitals by Friday. One student, Sofia Evelich, is in critical condition. A GoFundMe page for Evelich said she is in pediatric intensive care with severe head trauma.

"Sofia has a long recovery ahead of her, but she is resilient and a fighter," wrote her brother, Ron, on the GoFundMe page. "My parents have not left her side and will need to continue to be by her side as we face the long and challenging road that lies ahead of her."

Muldrow’s son told reporters that his father suffered injuries to the stomach, leg and shoulder and had undergone surgery.

Morris County police investigators have said the crash is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.