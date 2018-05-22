Expand / Collapse search
Boys, 13 and 14, arrested on murder charge in Texas shooting

Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas –  Police say two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a woman in her Fort Worth apartment.

Fort Worth Police Lt. Paula Fimbres tells KXAS-TV that 31-year-old Yesenia Gutierrez was shot during an attempted burglary Friday afternoon.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office says Gutierrez was shot in the neck and head and ruled her death a homicide. The two suspects are confined to a juvenile detention center. Authorities haven't released their names.

Police arrested the boys after linking them to the shooting during a traffic stop. It's unclear who was driving the car.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department says more than 130,000 minors have entered the juvenile justice system this year.

Information from: KXAS-TV, http://www.nbcdfw.com