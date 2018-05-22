Active shooter situation captured on live TV ends after police confirm suspect is dead

An active-shooter situation in Florida that unfolded in real time on the air Tuesday came to an end after officials announced that the suspect, 49-year-old Kevin Robert Holroyd, was dead.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson confirmed the suspect’s death at a press conference later that day, adding that the shooter was in “an elevated position firing hundreds of rounds threating the public and their fellow law enforcement.”

“We are very grateful that multi-agency cooperation was able to quickly resolve this issue without any further loss of life,” he said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded an apartment building in Panama City, Fla., where Holroyd, also wanted in connection with a homicide in a nearby county, was said to have barricaded himself inside.

According to a WEAR report, SWAT found Holroyd dead once they were able to enter the apartment. Officials have not said if Holroyd died from a self-inflicted wound.

A WMBB local reporter was interviewing a witness on the scene who reportedly heard gunshots earlier. In the middle of detailing what was heard, both the man and the reporter quickly ran for cover after a number of gunshots rang out in the background.

According to police, Holroyd fired at officers upon arrival. Law enforcement agents exchanged heavy gunfire with the suspect. The county’s SWAT team and bomb squad also were called to the scene.

An EMS worker was grazed by a bullet but no other injuries were reported.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the active-shooter situation was tied to a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach, where a body was found in a home.

Officials later identified the victim as 30-year-old Clinton Street.

Some initial media reports suggested the suspect was holed up in bank near the apartment building. However Jeremy King, a spokesman for Regions Bank, said the shooter was not in the bank, and he had no information that the suspect was ever inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.