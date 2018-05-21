Woman asks for leniency for doctor ex-boyfriend who laced tea with abortion pills

Convicted of secretly giving his then-girlfriend medication to kill her unborn child, Sikander Imran was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison.

But the woman who lost her child when Imran put an abortion medication in her tea showed compassion for the doctor she formally dated. Brooke Fiske, who lost her unborn baby boy, asked a judge to give Imran a lighter sentence, WJLA-TV reported.

“When something tragic happens, it’s really important to try to find a way to move forward and to use it for good,” Fiske told WJLA. She was reportedly 17 weeks pregnant when she lost her child.

Fiske said last year Imran pressured her to get an abortion when he found out she was pregnant. However, she said she didn’t want to do so.

“When I was drinking my tea in the evening, I got to the bottom of the cup. There was a gritty substance in there, and when I looked at it, I could tell that it was a pill that had been ground up,” Fiske told WROC-TV.

Shortly after she drank the tea, Fiske began to have contractions, according to WROC. She was taken to the hospital where she went into labor.

Fiske said Imran “immediately started crying” after she began to have contractions. He told her “he was a horrible person and that he had done what I thought he did,” Fiske said. Irman was arrested last year and pleaded guilty to fetal homicide, according to WTOP-FM.

“Life doesn’t stop just because something awful has happened.” - Brooke Fiske

In court Friday, Imran was sentenced to three years in prison with 17 years suspended, WJLA reported.

“To me, the length of time that he serves in prison isn’t what’s important,” Fiske said.

“I think that it’s important that people know that if they’re dealing with depression, before they do something, they should reach out and get help,” she also said. “Life doesn’t stop just because something awful has happened."

Aside from spending time in prison, Imran lost his medical license and could be deported to Pakistan, where he was born, WJLA reported.