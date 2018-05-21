Parkland suspect Nikolas Cruz made cellphone videos of himself around the time of shooting, court docs show

Nikolas Cruz, the suspect accused of killing 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in February, reportedly recorded three videos of himself around the time of the shooting.

Cruz, 19, made "3 video statements ... on his cell phone," according to a summary of evidence released by the State Attorney's Office on Monday. The alleged gunman's defense, according to the Sun-Sentinel, inquired into what evidence prosecutors intended to use in Cruz's trial.

It's unclear what Cruz's video statements included or when he exactly recorded them.

Other evidence prosecutors listed online include Uber, YouTube, Dollar Tree, bank and autopsy records, in addition to social media, surveillance footage and crime scene videos and pictures.

Cruz is charged with of 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. His lawyers have repeatedly said he would plead guilty if he was guaranteed a sentence of life without parole, but prosecutors seek the death penalty.

