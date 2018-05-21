Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii volcano's two-story lava wall blocks crucial escape route, residents urged to steer clear of toxic cloud

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Hawaii's Big Island braces for more explosive eruptions; Jeff Paul reports. Video

Hawaii man suffers shattered leg after hit by lava spatter

Lava gushing out of cracks caused by Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano over the weekend formed a two-story wall blocking parts of a highway crucial for residents to escape. as authorities warn them to steer clear of the plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass billowing into the sky.

The active flows from some of the 22 fissures that have opened up on the Big Island since volcanic activity began more than two weeks created a 20-foot wall of lava on Highway 137. Scientists said the new lava is hotter and moves faster to cover a wider area.

By Saturday night, the lava flow crossed over the highway, cutting off the route for thousands of residents in the Lower Puna communities, officials said. 

Members of the media record a wall of lava entering the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Kilauea volcano, oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island, has gotten more hazardous in recent days, with rivers of molten rock pouring into the ocean and flying lava causing the first major injury. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Members of the media record a wall of lava entering the ocean near Pahoa.  (AP)

"(Look at) how huge this thing is," Herman Andaya with Maui Emergency Management, told Hawaii News Now. "The magnitude in the flow, and everything."

He added, “I’m speechless.”

Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency announced parts of Highway 137 was closed between Kamaili and Pohoiki roads. Highway 130 was open to residents, but cracks that began forming on the road also threatened to shut down that route. Authorities attempted to stiffen the cracks last week with metal plates.

The lava has cut off Highway 137, a major escape route for residents in the area.  (Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency)

Road closures, however, isn’t the only issue Hawaiians near the volcano are worrying about.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chuck Anthony wears a gas mask as he stands next to a wall of lava entering the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Kilauea volcano, oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island, has gotten more hazardous in recent days, with rivers of molten rock pouring into the ocean and flying lava causing the first major injury. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The 20-foot lava wall was seen after active flows from fissures dumped the molten rock in neighborhoods.  (AP)

The Civil Defense Agency said Sunday night two lava flows that entered the ocean formed a toxic steam cloud caused by a chemical reaction when the lava touches seawater. The laze is a mix of hydrochloric acid and steam with fine glass particles that causes health hazards including trouble breathing and irritated eyes and skin.  

Joseph Kekedi, an orchid grower who lives and works about 3 miles from where lava dropped into the sea, said luckily the flow didn't head toward him.

"Here's nature reminding us again who's boss," Kekedi said.

Scientists said the acid in the plume was about as corrosive as diluted battery acid. The glass was in the form of fine glass shards. Getting hit by it might feel like being sprinkled with glitter.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Anthony, of the Hawaii National Guard, measures sulfur dioxide gas levels at a lava flow on Highway 137 southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, U.S., May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester - RC123CF989A0

A lava flow on Highway 137 southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano.  (AP)

The toxic plume traveled about 15 miles west of where the lava met the ocean.

The active lava flows and bush fire was still a threat Monday morning. Officials added that sulfur dioxide levels have tripled and warned people to take action to limit exposure.

Plumes of steam rise as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii Sunday, May 20, 2018. Kilauea volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten more hazardous in recent days, with rivers of molten rock pouring into the ocean Sunday and flying lava causing the first major injury. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Plumes of steam rise as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii.  (AP)

Kilauea has burned some 40 structures, including two dozen homes, since it began erupting in people's backyards in the Leilani Estates neighborhood on May 3. Some 2,000 people have evacuated their homes, including 300 who were staying in shelters. One man has been injured after being hit with lava spatter on his shin that "shattered everything from there down on his leg."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam