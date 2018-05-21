California police dog sniffs out 60 pounds of meth inside car in first bust

The newest four-legged member of a Southern California police department helped find 60 pounds of methamphetamine on Saturday in his first bust for the force.

The West Covina Police Department said in a Facebook post the dog, named Rye, was called in after officers found the meth stuffed under the driver's seat of a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic stop on the Interstate 10 Freeway, about 20 miles east of Los Angeles.

Rye then sniffed out additional meth in two hidden compartments, located under the driver's seat and under the front passenger seat, according to police.

The driver, Pedro Lopez, 28, of Paramount, was arrested and booked for possessing methamphetamine for sale and transporting narcotics in a hidden compartment. Lopez's bail was set at $1 million, according to police.

Rye is the West Covina Police Department's newest K9, and was field certified in narcotic detection last month. The bust on Saturday was Rye's first since being field certified, according to police.