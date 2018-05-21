Baltimore police officer fatally shot; 'armed suspect' on loose

A Baltimore County, Maryland police officer was fatally shot Monday by a suspect who still remains at large.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. "Our prayers go out to this brave officer's family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community."

The officer was shot in Perry Hall, Fox 45 reported. Councilman David Marks confirmed via Twitter the officer was shot but said he had no further details on the incident.

Police are searching for "at least one armed suspect" in the area of Belair Road and Klausmeier Road, and residents should shelter in place, officials said.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.