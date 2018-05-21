Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement

Baltimore police officer dies responding to possible burglary; search underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspects

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A Baltimore County, Maryland police officer was killed Monday following an altercation with suspects still on the loose.

A Baltimore County, Maryland police officer was killed Monday following an altercation with suspects still on the loose.  (WJAZ)

A Baltimore County, Maryland police officer died Monday after responding to a possible burglary, and officials say four suspects — believed to be "armed and dangerous" — remain at large.

Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan said at a news conference Monday evening that around 2 p.m., a citizen dialed 911 to report a possible burglary with four suspects.

OFFICERS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2018

The deceased officer, who has not yet been identified, responded to the scene in Perry Hall, where she was fatally injured. The four-year veteran of the force, whose life was "unfortunately cut short," was transported to a nearby hospital and prounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

Witnesses in the neighborhood reported hearing a pop sound and seeing the officer run over by a Jeep. 

Tony Kurek told The Associated Press that his son, who was in the family's yard, saw the officer with her gun drawn and confronting the suspects in the vehicle.

"The next thing he heard was a pop, and he saw the Jeep take off and run right over her," he said.

Officials guard a roadblock near a scene where a Baltimore County police officer died, while investigating a suspicious vehicle, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Perry Hall, Md. Heavily armed police swarmed into the leafy suburb, searching for at least one armed suspect. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Officials guard a roadblock near a scene where a Baltimore County police officer died, while investigating a suspicious vehicle, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Perry Hall, Md.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The police chief said that Americans are "seeing something in this country we've never seen before."

"Officers who have died at the hands of gunshots is up," Sheridan said. "This is a bad time in the United States for law enforcement."

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted following early reports of the incident. "Our prayers go out to this brave officer's family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community."

Three elementary schools in the area remain on alert status, and county officials advise that local residents in the area shelter in place. It's unclear whether the suspects are traveling by vehicle or on foot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.