Baltimore police officer dies after being shot; search underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspects

A Baltimore County, Maryland police officer died Monday after she was shot, and officials say four suspects — believed to be "armed and dangerous" — remain at large.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. "Our prayers go out to this brave officer's family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community."

Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan said at a news conference Monday evening that around 2 p.m., a citizen dialed 911 to report a possible burglary with four suspects.

OFFICERS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2018

The deceased officer, who has not yet been identified, responded to the scene in Perry Hall, where she was injured. The nearly four-year veteran of the force, whose life was "unfortunately cut short," was transported to a nearby hospital and prounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

Police would not immediately confirm if the officer died from a gunshot wound or if she was hit by a vehicle, WJZ-TV reported. It also remains unclear if the suspects are traveling on foot or by vehicle.

The police chief said that Americans are "seeing something in this country we've never seen before."

"Officers who have died at the hands of gunshots is up," Sheridan said. "This is a bad time in the United States for law enforcement."

Three elementary schools in the area remain on alert status, and county officials advise that local residents in the area shelter in place.