Massachusetts car crash leaves 4 teenagers dead

Four teenagers were killed in a violent car crash on Saturday that left a vehicle torn to pieces after flipping over and striking a tree south of Boston, officials said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in East Bridgewater, located 30 miles south of Boston, when the white sedan flipped over and crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home.

"Three people had been pronounced dead at the scene, one person was taken to the Brockton hospital and was pronounced dead there," Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz told Boston 25 News.

A fifth victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to Cruz. All of the victims were young men in their late teens, he added.

Authorities had to use multiple sets of the Jaws of Life extraction tool to remove the teenagers from the crumpled vehicle, according to The Enterprise newspaper.

Neighbors in the area where the crash took place told Boston 25 News they never witnessed a crash as severe as the one on Saturday.

"It's awful, the poor families, that car is destroyed and there's nothing left of it at all," Aaron Bill said. "I felt sorrow for all the families that lost everything that happened, and I'm just hoping it’s no one I know really, cause I don’t know yet."

Authorities are now investigating if speed and the rain may have been contributing factors in the deadly crash. Investigators still haven't confirmed how fast the car was going, and were working on Saturday to reconstruct the accident scene.

"It’s scary, I feel bad for their families and for the people, their friends," neighbor Jessica Kehoe told Boston 25 News.