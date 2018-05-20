California man wins more than $6 million from 4 lottery tickets within months

A California man has been one lucky lottery player for the last six months.

Antulio Mazariegos won more than $6 million in lottery prizes, including one ticket worth $5 million, after purchasing four tickets in the last six months. He got his first big win last November when he won $1 million in a Scratchers ticket, KTLA reported.

He decided to try his luck again and won two more prizes, worth $1,000 and $600 each.

When he turned those tickets in, Mazariegos bought four California Black Premium Scratchers at Liquor Bank in Van Nuys after seeing those were the last tickets the store had, California Lottery announced Friday.

The lucky player won his biggest prize of $5 million in the Scratchers ticket.

Mazariegos said he just likes playing the game and can’t pinpoint what’s causing his lucky streak.