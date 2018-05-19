Explosion at Texas chemical plant results in multiple injuries: officials

A fire and explosion occurred at a chemical manufacturing plant in Pasadena, Texas, on Saturday, local officials said.

At least 20 people are injured and one is missing after the explosion occurred at Kuraray America Eval, the Pasadena Fire Marshal told KHOU 11 News. The plant specializes in “chemical, fiber and resin production,” according to the news station.

The extent of the injuries isn’t yet known. The fire has gone out, according to KHOU.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the City of Pasadena Office of Emergency Management said there is “no danger to the public at this time,” but did confirm the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.