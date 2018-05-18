Woman and child die after falling out of New York City hotel

A woman and child plunged to their deaths after falling out of a New York City hotel Friday morning.

Police told Fox News the woman, 46, and the child, 7, were both dead after the fall from the Gotham Hotel located in Midtown Manhattan. The woman and the child were believed to be mother and son.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. EST. The woman and child landed on the hotel's second-floor balcony and died of their injuries.

FOX 5 New York reported the woman and child jumped to their deaths. It was not immediately clear how many floors they fell from.

A medical examiner has been called to the scene.

Witnesses told Fox News the situation was "very confusing" and were not sure of what was going on.

The Gotham Hotel told Fox News that the police were investigating the situation and refused to comment further.

A hotel employee who works at the restaurant told Fox News the woman and child fell from the 25th floor, the penthouse, in the back of the building. The employee said the child and the woman checked into the hotel Thursday morning.

Hotel rooms at Gotham Hotel go for about $220 a night, according to the website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.